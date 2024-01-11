Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.38. 92,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,134. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

