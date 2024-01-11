Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,175 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.63. 401,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,667. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

