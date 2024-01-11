Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 92,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,478. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.