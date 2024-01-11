1,482 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.90.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

