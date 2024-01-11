Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.