Narwhal Capital Management Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 458.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 132,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

