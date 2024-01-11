Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

