J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.56. 89,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,688. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.56. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.