Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 6,201 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 782,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

