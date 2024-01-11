MWA Asset Management Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 387,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.18. 1,932,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

