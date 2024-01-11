Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

