MWA Asset Management Takes $324,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 490,325 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. 2,072,997 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

