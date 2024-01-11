Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.