Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $51,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,970,000 after purchasing an additional 122,580 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $157.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

