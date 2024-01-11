Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 264,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 64.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

