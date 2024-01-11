Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,780 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.16. 740,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.14. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

