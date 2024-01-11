UNIUM (UNM) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $1,338.18 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00026225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 12.1592904 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,858.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

