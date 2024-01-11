International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 840.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 444,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 270,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

NYSE:IP opened at $37.56 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

