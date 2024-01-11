Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.