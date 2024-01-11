9,255 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $97.33. 478,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.