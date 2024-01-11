9,255 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
Duke Energy Price Performance
NYSE DUK traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $97.33. 478,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.13.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
