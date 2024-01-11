MWA Asset Management Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

NYSE:NOW traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $726.87. 395,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,493. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.85 and a 12 month high of $734.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $676.12 and a 200 day moving average of $604.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

