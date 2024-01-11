MWA Asset Management Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 951,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

