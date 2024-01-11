MWA Asset Management Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Target stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

