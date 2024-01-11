MWA Asset Management Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
