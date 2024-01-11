Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,533,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 377,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,218. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

