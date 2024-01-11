MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OC traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $148.35. 72,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

