Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 1,486,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,004. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

