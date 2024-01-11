Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 1,648,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,197. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

