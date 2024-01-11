JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 943.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

