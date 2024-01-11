Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $167.25. 214,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,474. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

