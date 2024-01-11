MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. 189,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,174. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

