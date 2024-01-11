Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Atkore by 23.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,974. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.99 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.