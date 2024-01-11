Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.02. 113,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,187. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.20 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

