MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 145,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

