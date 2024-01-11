MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,068,000 after buying an additional 12,854,945 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after buying an additional 900,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,764,000 after purchasing an additional 442,643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

