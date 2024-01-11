MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. 421,165 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.