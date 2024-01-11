MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $45,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 453,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 409,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 132,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

