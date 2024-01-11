AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

T stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,183,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,318,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

