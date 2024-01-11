Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.