Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $89,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.