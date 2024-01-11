Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 160,393 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,393 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.15% of Novanta worth $110,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,144,897. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

