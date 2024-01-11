Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PXD opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

