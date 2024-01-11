HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 24.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Trading Down 2.9 %

HSBC stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 1,881,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,834. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.