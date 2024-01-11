First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 127 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,359. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.86. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.