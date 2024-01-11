Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 5,919 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRFree Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 1.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,257 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

