Parthenon LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 2,537,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,573,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

