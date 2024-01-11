Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 76,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.