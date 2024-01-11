Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

