First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.94 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 2,537,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,573,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

