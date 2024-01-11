First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.27. 594,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

