Parthenon LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Waters comprises 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Waters by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Waters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 336.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.33. The stock had a trading volume of 73,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

